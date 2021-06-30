ModiHost (AIM) One Day Volume Hits $29,572.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $132,636.12 and $29,572.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

