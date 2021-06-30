TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.37. 9,692,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in TransEnterix by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in TransEnterix by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.