Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Trading Down 4.5%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

