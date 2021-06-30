HEROcoin Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $13,962.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

