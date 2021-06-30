Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s stock price rose 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €0.35 ($0.41) and last traded at €0.30 ($0.35). Approximately 9,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.26 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

