Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDHF shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.