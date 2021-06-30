Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.