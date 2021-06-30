dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $766,148.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,584,904 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

