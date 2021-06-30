Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003892 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00359684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00144662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00199367 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

