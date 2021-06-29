Titan Coin Market Cap Reaches $6.28 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $3,507.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000227 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

