Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $61.80 million and $568,895.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $137.32 or 0.00383046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

