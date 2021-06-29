Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $926.06 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $926.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $644.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $52,209,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. 2,243,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

