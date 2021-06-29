$133.43 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $131.25 million. LendingClub reported sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $551.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares valued at $190,008. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

