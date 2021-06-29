Viacoin Market Capitalization Hits $12.09 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and $158,958.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,547 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.