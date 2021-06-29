Doctors Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $179.29 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

