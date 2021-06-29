$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 452,513 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

