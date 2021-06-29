Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $4.69 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 30.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00007352 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 91.5% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $11,206.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024614 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 142.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001341 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

