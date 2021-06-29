Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $1.16 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,850.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.23 or 0.06059193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01474886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00167984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.32 or 0.00620140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00429087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00359684 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

