Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.49. 1,390,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,062. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $149.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

