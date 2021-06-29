Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $283.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.40 million and the highest is $285.30 million. Envestnet posted sales of $235.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

ENV traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,778. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

