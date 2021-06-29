Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $44,690.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,850.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.23 or 0.06059193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01474886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00167984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.32 or 0.00620140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00429087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00359684 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

