Megacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $340,288.72 and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,554,297 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

