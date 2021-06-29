Evedo (EVED) Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00663226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038253 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.