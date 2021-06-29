Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ILPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 185,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

