Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $823.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.40 million and the lowest is $815.51 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 206,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.26. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

