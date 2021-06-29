DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.49. 1,314,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $104.20 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

