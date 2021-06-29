Brokerages Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.00 million. Zovio reported sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zovio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zovio by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Zovio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 299,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,130. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

