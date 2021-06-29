$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.88. 2,016,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,520. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $1,774,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.