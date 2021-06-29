$805.25 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $805.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $176.85. 650,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $116.45 and a one year high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

