Ï„Bitcoin One Day Volume Hits $98,944.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $98,944.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $18,044.90 or 0.50442748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00178910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.33 or 1.00014830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

