Essentia Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a market cap of $2.93 million and $42,387.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00663226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038253 BTC.

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

