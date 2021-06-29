Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $408,893.00

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Velas has a total market cap of $115.82 million and $408,893.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001314 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

