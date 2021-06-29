Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $43.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.51 million to $43.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $174.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 277,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $795.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 79.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

