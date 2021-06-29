Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNDSY. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BNDSY stock remained flat at $$1.38 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

