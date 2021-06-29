Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.37 Million

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $857.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,560. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

