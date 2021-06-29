Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.69. 3,409,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

