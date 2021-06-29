PEAKDEFI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273,205.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $65.76 million and approximately $273,205.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 682,752,715 coins and its circulating supply is 224,131,775 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

