Milton C. Ault III Purchases 9,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 9,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $86,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 5,856,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,229. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

