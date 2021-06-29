Insider Buying: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Acquires 31,250 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,822. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

