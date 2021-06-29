Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells $11,731,500.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dorian Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 5,374,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,398,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.