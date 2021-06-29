Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $56.78

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 617,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 66,694 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $2,601,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 130.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 480.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

