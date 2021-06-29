Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $197.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,466. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.19.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

