Brokerages Set Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Target Price at $5.97

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Linx alerts:

Linx stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 500,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Linx has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Linx (NYSE:LINX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. Linx had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Linx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.