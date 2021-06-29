Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $168.04 million and $2.70 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00145667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00177616 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,810.72 or 1.00058272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 168,006,697 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

