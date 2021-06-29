Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $3.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,207,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.20. 2,575,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,636. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.87. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

