Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $235.95. 11,835,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $459.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.26. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

