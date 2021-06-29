InsaneCoin Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $210,626.38 and $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00387378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00014977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.69 or 0.01288741 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,532,279 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

