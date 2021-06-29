NFT Alley Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Day (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $734,274.10 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00143819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00177317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,929.58 or 1.00292780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002868 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

