Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce sales of $22.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 3,171,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089,992. The company has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

