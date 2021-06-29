Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. 23,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.